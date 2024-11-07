Brochure on Gurdwara Ber Sahib by Ludhiana heritage promoter released by actor Boman Irani

Bollywood actor and writer Boman Irani released pictorial artwork depicting the visuals of sacred Gurdwara Ber Sahib, Sultanpur Lodhi, where Guru Nanak Dev Ji meditated for almost 14 years and revealed the profound teachings of “Mool Mantar.” The pictorial brochure has been crafted by author, nature artist, and heritage promoter Harpreet Sandhu. Bollywood actor Boman Irani releasing artwork by heritage promoter Harpreet Sandhu. (HT Photo)

Boman Irani while releasing the pictorial brochure expressed his acknowledged Harpreet Sandhu’s efforts to present the heritage of Punjab towards the 555th Prakash Purab of Guru Nanak. Boman Irani stated that this pictorial work is not just a compilation of visuals but a heartfelt homage to the sanctity and serenity of the sacred Shrine Ber Sahib situated in Sultanpur Lodhi, where Guru Nanak Dev Ji attained enlightenment, introducing the world to his divine vision of humanity, unity, and devotion. He further stated that I am deeply moved by this pictorial tribute to Guru Nanak authored by Harpreet Sandhu, who has beautifully brought forth the spiritual essence and heritage of this revered site, capturing its aura with deep respect and artistic brilliance.