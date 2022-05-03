Bronze statue of Lord Parshuram unveiled in Ludhiana
A bronze statue of Lord Parshuram was unveiled at Parshuram Ji Park near Dholewal Chowk on Tuesday in the presence of MLAs Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina, Kulwant Singh Sidhu, Ashok Parashar Pappi and several others.
The statue of Lord Parshuram, the sixth avatar of Lord Vishnu, has been installed by the information and public relations department of the Punjab government.
MLA Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina said, “This initiative of the Punjab government will help connect youngsters with their ancestors and is a mark of respect to saints,” adding that, this would also help create awareness among younger generations about India’s and Punjab’s rich religious legacy, as well as its historical and cultural heritage.
St Stephen's, which was among the first three colleges to be affiliated with Delhi University, was established in 1881. Women were readmitted in 1975, and in 1993-94, they were also admitted into BSc and BA (Pass) courses. From the hesitant 1940s and the awkward 1970s, Delhi University has come a long way in educating and empowering women with multiple co-educational and stand-alone colleges for women showing the way and setting the agenda on gender justice.
Water & sewerage connections of 4 more colonies snapped by Ludhiana MC
A day after action on seven illegal colonies, the municipal corporation snapped the water and sewerage connections of four more colonies on Tuesday. The connections of Shiv Shakti Colony near Jaassiyan Road, Grewal Colony near Sanyas Nagar, Natt Colony near Kailash road and Thapar Colony were snapped. The civic body had initiated a drive to snap the illegal water and sewerage connections of colonies located outside and within the municipal corporation's limit on Monday.
Food delivery persons in Pune bear brunt of rising fuel prices
PUNE Rising fuel prices have taken a toll on food delivery persons who are now demanding an increase in commission. Since March this year, fuel prices have increased by more than 20% with petrol selling for close to ₹120 per litre in Pune and diesel trading in the retail market at ₹102.67 per litre. The problem for Saurabh, 21, who has been working as a delivery person for the past two-and-a-half years for one such aggregator and others like him is that even CNG hasn't been spared the price hike.
Ludhiana | GADVASU interns demand hike in stipend, wear black ribbons in protest
Demanding a hike in stipend, students interning with Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) wore black ribbons to work to register their protest on Tuesday. The protesting interns submitted a memorandum to GADVASU vice-chancellor Dr Inderjeet Singh, who said he will take up the matter with board members this week. The interns said they have been receiving only ₹6,200 as stipend.
Mumbai witnesses rise in viral diarrhoea cases among children
Paediatrician Dr Bijal Srivastava from Dr LH Hiranandani Hospital, Powai added that most of the diarrhoea cases in children that the team of doctors are seeing today are viral in origin such as norovirus, astrovirus, adenovirus. Dr Vishal Parmar, paediatrician, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road said diarrhoea cases are commonly seen in children less than five years of age. Motherhood Hospital, neonatologist and paediatrician, Dr Suresh Birajdar, Kharghar said they are seeing diarrhoea cases commonly in infants and kids attending day-care or preschool.
