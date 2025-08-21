Brother’s grandson gets 33% share in Faridkot ruler’s 40,000-crore estate

A Chandigarh court has granted 33.33% share of erstwhile Faridkot ruler Harinder Singh Brar’s ₹40,000-crore estate to Amrinder Singh, grandson of the ruler’s brother Kanwar Manjit Inder Singh. The properties include Raj Mahal in Faridkot, spread over 14 acres. (HT)

Amrinder had filed an execution plea one year after the Supreme Court in September 2022 upheld an order of the Punjab and Haryana high court, distributing the royal property among legal heirs — the ruler’s daughters and brother’s descendants.

The properties include Raj Mahal in Faridkot, spread over 14 acres; Qila Mubarak in Faridkot; Faridkot House, located on prime land on Copernicus Marg, New Delhi; a plot in Sector 17, Chandigarh; and a fort at Manimajra. Several other properties of the king are located all over the country.

Faridkot’s last ruler Harinder Singh Brar (HT)

In its order passed earlier this week, the Chandigarh court said in the plea, the decree holder (Amrinder) had submitted that the share of Raja Harinder Singh Brar originally went to his four legal heirs — Maharani Mohinder Kaur (Brar’s mother), and Rajkumari Amrit Kaur, Maharani Deepinder Kaur and Rajkumari Maheep Inder Kaur (daughters).

On June 1, 2020, the high court held that late Manjit Inder Singh, father of Amrinder Singh, will succeed the proportionate share of late Maharani Mohinder Kaur on the basis of her registered will, dated March 29, 1990.

But as Rajkumari Maheep Inder Kaur died single and without a legal will in 2001, there remained ambiguity regarding succession of her share, resulting in a dispute.

Amrinder moved court, seeking proportionate increase in his share, as per the Hindu Succession Act, which was opposed by advocate Karambir Singh Nalwa, assisted by advocate Rajat Mathur, appearing for the heirs of Maharani Deepinder Kaur.

After hearing the arguments, the court observed that in these circumstances, it was clear that the share of Rajkumari Maheep Inder Kaur will first go back to her father, and from there to his legal heirs — Mohinder Kaur (mother), Amrit Kaur and Deepinder Kaur — in equal share.

Thus, the ruler’s ₹40,000-crore estate will be redistributed equally, raising the share of Amrit Kaur, Deepinder Kaur and Amrinder Singh (legal heir of Mohinder) to one-third (33.33%) each.

Tracing the dispute

Crowned maharaja at the age of three in 1918, Harinder Singh Brar was the last ruler of the erstwhile princely state of Faridkot. Brar and his wife, Narinder Kaur, had three daughters and a son.

However, his son died in 1981. In his will dated June 1, 1982, Brar vested the care of his property with Maharawal Khewaji Trust, with daughters Deepinder and Maheep Inder as its chairman and vice-chairman, respectively.

Following Brar’s death in 1989, his third daughter, Amrit Kaur, who was disinherited for marrying against his wishes, challenged the will before a Chandigarh court in 1992, questioning its authenticity.

The court, in 2013, declared the will illegal, non-existent and void, and granted inheritance to Brar’s daughters Amrit and Deepinder. In June 2020, the high court upheld the Chandigarh court’s order, while also granting a share to the descendants of the king’s brother, a decision further upheld by the Supreme Court in September 2022.