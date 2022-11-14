Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / BSF ADG reviews security scenario along Indo-Pak border

BSF ADG reviews security scenario along Indo-Pak border

Published on Nov 14, 2022 11:22 PM IST

Additional director general of the BSF's western command P V Rama Sastry later met LG Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan and briefed him about the current security scenario on the Jammu border. 

Amid a spike in incursions by Pakistani drones this year, the additional director general of the BSF’s western command P V Rama Sastry on Monday visited Jammu and reviewed the security scenario along the 198km-long Indo-Pak international border in Jammu region.

Sastry arrived at BSF’s Jammu frontier headquarters on a three-day visit to review the security situation, said a BSF spokesperson.

He was welcomed by IG BSF Jammu DK Boora and other officers.

“Boora gave a detailed presentation to the ADG covering all the critical aspects of border security and domination on the Jammu border,” said the spokesperson.

The IG further described the general security scenario on the Jammu frontier covering the deployment pattern of BSF battalions and their robust domination aspects, he added.

The IG also informed the ADG about threats being faced by the BSF on the Jammu border ranging from tunnelling (trans-border tunnels by Pakistan to push terrorists into Jammu), drone activities and cross-border smuggling by anti-national elements.

“A special emphasis was given on the tunnel and drone threat abetting the smuggling of weapons and narcotics from across the border to Indian territory,” said the spokesperson.

The ADG also visited the frontier campus and offices and interacted with troops and praised their devotion and dedication towards duties. The ADG will visit the Jammu border area also.

Later, ADG also called on LG Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan and briefed him about the current security scenario on the Jammu border.

