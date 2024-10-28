BSF apprehends two drug smugglers in Amritsar
ByAsian News International, Amritsar
Oct 28, 2024 08:04 AM IST
BSF detained two drug smugglers from Amritsar, seizing 4g of heroin, a smartphone, liquor, and more. They suspect ties to Pakistani handlers.
The Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday apprehended two drug smugglers, both residents of Saidpur Kalan village in Amritsar district, from near the international border area.
The BSF personnel detained the suspects and seized a small packet containing 4 grams of heroin, a smartphone, a keypad mobile, a small weighing machine, and 20 litres of country-made liquor.
The BSF suspect their connections with drug handlers in Pakistan.
The duo has been handed over to police for investigation.