Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Sep 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BSF guns down Pak intruder in Amritsar

ByPress Trust of India, Amritsar
Sep 17, 2024 10:28 PM IST

The man surreptitiously crossed the international boundary around 9.15pm and started approaching towards the border fence near Ratankhurd village when the BSF opened fire at him.

The Border Security Force shot dead a Pakistani intruder along the international border in Punjab’s Amritsar district on Monday night, a BSF official said on Tuesday.

The security forces have recovered Pakistani currency amounting to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>270 from him. (HT File)
The security forces have recovered Pakistani currency amounting to 270 from him. (HT File)

The official said the man surreptitiously crossed the international boundary around 9.15pm and started approaching towards the border fence near Ratankhurd village. “The BSF opened fire at him as he did not stop his advance towards the border fence killing him on the spot,” the BSF official added.

The security forces have recovered Pakistani currency amounting to 270 from him.

“The body has been handed over to Gharinda police station,” he said.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On