BSF guns down Pak intruder in Amritsar

The Border Security Force shot dead a Pakistani intruder along the international border in Punjab’s Amritsar district on Monday night, a BSF official said on Tuesday. The security forces have recovered Pakistani currency amounting to ₹ 270 from him. (HT File)

The official said the man surreptitiously crossed the international boundary around 9.15pm and started approaching towards the border fence near Ratankhurd village. “The BSF opened fire at him as he did not stop his advance towards the border fence killing him on the spot,” the BSF official added.

The security forces have recovered Pakistani currency amounting to ₹270 from him.

“The body has been handed over to Gharinda police station,” he said.