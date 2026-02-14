BSF, J&K Police foil narco-terror plot in RS Pura; 7kg heroin seized

In a blow to cross-border narco-terror modules, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday recovered nearly 7kg of heroin dropped by a Pakistani drone in the RS Pura sector of Jammu district. The seized heroin. (HT Photo)

The contraband was recovered from a forward village following a coordinated search operation.

Acting on specific intelligence from the BSF’s 165 Battalion regarding suspicious drone activity near the international border (IB), security forces launched a joint cordon-and-search operation during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. The searches focused on the Nai Basti Karotana area in the Baspur belt of RS Pura.

“At first light on Saturday, teams recovered two yellow packets from wheat fields in Nai Basti Karotana. The narcotics are suspected to have been dropped by Pakistani drones for local sleeper cells,” a police spokesperson said.

The total weight of the seized substance, suspected to be high-grade heroin, was recorded at 6.582 kg.

An FIR was registered at the RS Pura police station under Sections 8, 21, and 22 of the NDPS Act.

“Further investigation is underway to trace the source and intended destination of the contraband. We are thoroughly examining both backward and forward linkages, and more breakthroughs are expected,” the spokesperson added.