BSF jurisdiction row: Don’t politicise issues of national security, says BJP

Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma on Thursday condemned opposition parties for criticising the Union government’s decision to extend the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force
Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma said the incidents of drones, tiffin bombs and drug trafficking had increased in the border state.
Published on Oct 15, 2021 12:59 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma on Thursday condemned opposition parties for criticising the Union government’s decision to extend the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) to a 50-kilometre belt along the International Border. He said the national security was of utmost importance and leaders should refrain from politicising the issue.

In a statement, Sharma castigated the opposition parties for indulging in politics in which the nation and nationhood were secondary. Sharma said the incidents of drones, tiffin bombs and drug trafficking had increased immensely and former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh had gone on record repeatedly that Punjab, being a border state, was being targeted by Pakistan .

Sharma also flayed chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi for criticising the Union government’s decision. “He (Channi) himself met the Prime Minister and home minister appraising them of the grave security situation in the state. All border states have come under this notification as national security was most pivotal to the survival of the country. Politicians should refrain from petty politics,” said Sharma.

Friday, October 15, 2021
