Day 8: Release of BSF man in Pak custody in limbo, no response from Islamabad

BSF constable Purnab Kumar Shaw, who inadvertently crossed the international border on April 23, remained in Pakistan Rangers’ custody for the eighth consecutive day on Wednesday amid no response from Islamabad to India’s repeated requests for his release. BSF constable Purnab Kumar Shaw

A senior BSF officer, seeking anonymity, said, “Though efforts are being made to ensure his release at the earliest, Pakistan must have been weighing its options given the current situation amid rising tension between the two countries following the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam that left 26 tourists dead. Earlier, such incidents were resolved quickly.”

Meanwhile, constable Shaw’s pregnant wife Rajani met senior officials of the force in Ferozepur to know about the efforts being made to get him released. After the meeting, she chose to stay away from mediapersons. BSF officials too kept mum.

Hailing from Rishra in Hooghly district of West Bengal, Shaw, 40, who has been with the BSF for 17 years, was deployed in the 24th Battalion near the Pakistan border under Mamdot sector in Ferozepur. On April 23, he was a part of ‘kisan guard’ team tasked with protecting the farmers working near the border fence when he mistakenly crossed the border to take rest under a tree and apprehended by Pakistan Rangers.

Such inadvertent crossings have occurred in the past and were usually resolved swiftly but the scenario is different this time. Pakistan authorities have remained silent despite three flag meetings so far.

Shaw had resumed duty on March 31 after returning from leave. He lives with his wife, a seven-year-old son and his parents. His family travelled to Punjab on Monday and met with senior BSF officers who assured them that efforts to secure his release were ongoing.

