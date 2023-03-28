BSF nabs 2 suspects, seizes 10kg heroin in three drone intrusions along Punjab border

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel apprehended two suspects along with the recovery of a drone, a pistol and 10kg of heroin in four separate incidents reported along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab between Monday night and Tuesday morning. The recoveries and the arrest of the suspects were made by the BSF troopers in four separate incidents—including three related to drone intrusions. (HT Photo)

Three of the incidents, which were related to the intrusion of drones, occurred in the Amritsar sector. However, the fourth incident was reported in the Fazilka district in which two Pakistani intruders allegedly retreated after throwing a packet of drugs and weapons consignments into the Indian territory.

The first incident was reported at around 8:20 pm on Monday when the BSF troops deployed at the border, heard a buzzing sound of a suspected flying object (drone) entering from Pakistan into the Indian territory in the area near the village Hardo Rattan of district Amritsar. As per the laid down drill, the troops immediately reacted to intercept the drone by firing, but the drone made a successful return to Pakistan.

“During a subsequent search of the area, after the first light, our troops recovered two packets of heroin weighing 2kg from the wheat field of village Hardo Rattan,” said a BSF spokesperson.

The second incident occurred at around 8:30 pm when the personnel on duty heard a buzzing sound of a flying object entering from Pakistan into the Indian territory in the area near the village Bachiwind of Amritsar. BSF troops tried to intercept the drone by firing, but it also managed to return.

During the search of the area, the BSF troops recovered three packets of heroin, weighing around 3 kg, contained inside a polyester bag from the wheat field and two persons were apprehended in-depth area near the village.

Similarly, the third incident also occurred around 8:30 pm when the BSF troops deployed along the border detected a drone intrusion from the Pakistan side in the area near the village Rajatal of Amritsar. The drone was fired upon and counter-drone measures were taken.

Subsequently, on Tuesday morning, during the search of the area, the BSF troops recovered one black coloured drone (Quadcopter, make - DJI Matrice) with a white coloured bag attached from the farming fields in the depth area of village Rajatal, the BSF spokesperson said. On the opening of the bag, one big packet of suspected heroin wrapped with yellow coloured adhesive tape (gross Wt - appx 2.6 Kg) and one small torch was found, he added.

However, the fourth incident was reported at around 3:13 am on Tuesday when the vigilant troops sensed the presence of a miscreant ahead of the border fence and heard the thumping sound of something thrown over the border fence to own side, near village Natha Singh Wala in Fazilka district. Resultantly, BSF troops fired towards the miscreant, who managed to flee, the spokesperson said.

Further, during the initial search of the area, the BSF troops recovered two packets, suspected to be heroin (gross wt - appx 2 kg), wrapped with yellow colour tape along with one pistol (made in China), one magazine and eight rounds.

The BSF didn’t identify the suspects who were apprehended in Amritsar. Police sources said the BSF officials handed over the arrested men to the narcotics control bureau (NCB) for further investigation.

The police sources said it appeared that the apprehended suspects had to retrieve the consignment dropped by the drone.

The seizures of drugs and weapons and apprehension of two suspects comes a day after 6.2 kg heroin allegedly dropped by a Pakistani drone was recovered in the Amritsar sector. The BSF had also seized a motorcycle without a number, but the suspects had managed to flee.

Similarly, on Saturday, 7kg of heroin was seized by the BSF and Punjab Police in their joint operation along the India-Pakistan border in the Tarn Taran district.

28 drones recoveries in 3 years in Punjab: Govt

New Delhi: Anti-national elements and smugglers have been using drones for smuggling of arms and narcotics from Pakistan to Punjab and 28 incidents of recovery of such drones have been reported in the last three years, Union minister of state for home Nisith Pramanik said in Lok Sabha.

Pramanik said the BSF is doing effective domination of the borders by carrying out round-the-clock surveillance that include patrolling, laying nakas, manning observation posts all along the International Border.

The BSF is also in the process of procurement of more anti-drone systems to be installed in Punjab on the Indo-Pakistan border for which trials are going on.

“Anti-national elements and smugglers are using drones for smuggling of arms and narcotics across India-Pakistan border in Punjab state. In the last three years till February 28, 2023, twenty-eight incidents of recovery of drones involved in smuggling of arms and narcotics have been detected,” he said replying to a written question. The minister said from these drones, 125.174 kg of heroin, 0.100 kg of opium, one 9 mm pistol, seven pistols or revolvers besides other arms and ammunition were recovered. He said the Union home ministry has established the Anti-Rogue Drone Technology Committee (ARDTC) under supervision of the BSF DG with a mandate to evaluate the technology available to counter rogue drones and certify its effectiveness in dealing with rogue drones. PTI