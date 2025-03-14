Menu Explore
BSF nabs smuggler with over 2kg heroin in Punjab’s Ferozepur

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
Mar 14, 2025 06:54 AM IST

The apprehended smuggler has been identified as Kuldeep Singh, a resident of Behdi village in Ferozepur district, and has been handed over to the local police for further investigation.

Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended a smuggler with 2.6kg of heroin in the border region of Ferozepur district on Thursday, officials said.

The packet containing heroin seized by the BSF. (HT Photo)
The packet containing heroin seized by the BSF. (HT Photo)



In a release, a spokesperson said that BSF troops launched an operation following a tip-off and nabbed one smuggler in possession of five packets of heroin (gross weight 2.670 kg) near Lakha Singh Wala village in Ferozepur district. The recovered packets were wrapped in yellow adhesive tape and nylon threads with illumination strips, indicative of a cross-border smuggling attempt.

5 held with heroin, drug money

Sangrur : Police on Thursday arrested five persons and seized 3gm of heroin, 325 intoxicating pills and 1.35 lakh in drug money, officials said. The operation, led by additional director general of police (ADGP) Praveen Kumar Sinha, also resulted in the seizure of three scooters, four motorcycles and a Maruti car. The raid was carried out near the railway overbridge in Baazigar Basti, Dhuri.

