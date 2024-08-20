BSF nabs suspected smuggler from near border in Fazilka

The Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended a suspected smuggler while he was roaming suspiciously near the Indo-Pak border at Fazilka district in Punjab on Saturday night. Judge Singh, a resident of Dona Nanak village in Fazilka distrcit of Punjab, was roaming suspiciously near the Indo-Pak border in Fazilka when he was nabbed. (HT File)

The arrested Judge Singh, a resident of Dona Nanak village in Fazilka, had been under the BSF surveillance for an extended period due to his suspected involvement in smuggling activities.

After an initial interrogation, Judge was handed over to Fazilka police. A case has been registered, and a thorough investigation is in progress