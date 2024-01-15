BSF, Punjab police seize 672 gm heroin in Tarn Taran

In a collaborative effort, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police successfully thwarted a narcotics smuggling attempt on the outskirts of Dall village in Tarn Taran and seized 672 grams of suspected heroin. Continuing the Special Drive against trans-border smuggling networks, Tarn Taran Police & #BSF, in a joint Search operation have recovered 672 gram Heroin during search in fields of Dall village. (HT Photo)

According to an official statement, acting on specific information from BSF, a joint search operation was launched on Saturday. Around 3:55 pm, the search party uncovered a packet suspected to contain heroin, weighing approximately 672 grams.

“The illicit substance was concealed with yellow adhesive tape and discovered in a field adjacent to Dal village,” the BSF said in a release.

In another development, following inputs of the presence of a drone, a joint search operation was launched by BSF Punjab and Punjab Police on the outskirts of Rajoke villages in Tarn Taran. At approximately 04:25 pm, the joint team made a significant breakthrough by recovering a small Quadcopter drone.