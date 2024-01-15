BSF, Punjab police seize 672 gm heroin in Tarn Taran
According to an official statement, acting on specific information from BSF, a joint search operation was launched on Saturday. Around 3:55 pm, the search party uncovered a packet suspected to contain heroin, weighing approximately 672 grams.
In a collaborative effort, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police successfully thwarted a narcotics smuggling attempt on the outskirts of Dall village in Tarn Taran and seized 672 grams of suspected heroin.
“The illicit substance was concealed with yellow adhesive tape and discovered in a field adjacent to Dal village,” the BSF said in a release.
In another development, following inputs of the presence of a drone, a joint search operation was launched by BSF Punjab and Punjab Police on the outskirts of Rajoke villages in Tarn Taran. At approximately 04:25 pm, the joint team made a significant breakthrough by recovering a small Quadcopter drone.