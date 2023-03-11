Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / BSF recovers 3kg of heroin dropped by drone from Pakistan in Amritsar

BSF recovers 3kg of heroin dropped by drone from Pakistan in Amritsar

ByAnil Sharma
Mar 11, 2023 11:57 AM IST

BSF personnel fired at the drone but it managed to return across the border after dropping three packets of the drug in field

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel recovered 3kg of heroin, which was dropped by a drone from Pakistan, near Dhanoe Kalan in Ajnala sub division of Amritsar district early on Saturday.

The consignment of heroin dropped by a drone from Pakistan in Punjab’s border village of Dhanoe Kalan in Ajnala sub division of Amritsar district on Saturday. (HT Photo)
The drone managed to return after dropping the consignment even though the BSF personnel fired at it.

Also read: Pakistani drone carrying AK rifle, bullets downed by BSF along Punjab border

“BSF personnel heard a buzzing sound of a suspected flying object (drone) entering from Pakistan into Indian territory near Dhanoe Kalan 3.12am. They tried to intercept it by firing. The personnel heard the sound of it dropping the consignment in a field,” a BSF spokesperson said.

They recovered three packets of heroin, weighing 3.055kg, from the field.

The drug seizure comes a day after a drone carrying firearms from Pakistan was shot down by the BSF in the nearby Gurdaspur sector.

