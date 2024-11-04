BSF recovers China-made drone in Amritsar

The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a small China-made drone from Kamirpura village in Amritsar district on Saturday. On November 1, the BSF had recovered two drones and 570 grams of heroin in Amritsar district. (HT File)

Following a tip off, the BSF troops launched a search operation in the suspected area and recovered the China-made DJI MAVIC 3 Classic drone from a farming field adjacent to Kamirpura village in Amritsar around 5.50pm.

On November 1, the BSF had recovered two drones and 570 grams of heroin in the district. ANI