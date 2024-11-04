Menu Explore
BSF recovers China-made drone in Amritsar

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Nov 04, 2024 07:02 AM IST

The China-made DJI MAVIC 3 Classic drone was recovered from a farm field adjacent to Kamirpura village

The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a small China-made drone from Kamirpura village in Amritsar district on Saturday.

On November 1, the BSF had recovered two drones and 570 grams of heroin in Amritsar district.
On November 1, the BSF had recovered two drones and 570 grams of heroin in Amritsar district. (HT File)

Following a tip off, the BSF troops launched a search operation in the suspected area and recovered the China-made DJI MAVIC 3 Classic drone from a farming field adjacent to Kamirpura village in Amritsar around 5.50pm.

The BSF said: “On November 2, in the evening hours, acting on information of BSF intelligence wing about presence of a drone in the border area of Amritsar district, the BSF troops launched a search operation in the suspected area and recovered a small drone from a farming field adjacent to Kamirpura village in Amritsar district. The recovered drone has been identified as a China-made DJI MAVIC 3 Classic.”

On November 1, the BSF had recovered two drones and 570 grams of heroin in the district. ANI

