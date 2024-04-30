BSF recovers Chinese drone, 510gm heroin in Ferozepur

Ferozepur : The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a drone carrying a packet of suspected heroin from the border area of Ferozepur district on Monday, the BSF said in a release. The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a drone carrying a packet of suspected heroin from the border area of Ferozepur district on Monday.

The recovered is a China-made DJI Mavic 3 Classic.

At 8am on Monday, BSF troops observed a small drone along with a packet in a field in the border area of Ferozepur district, according to the release.

“The troops seized the drone and the packet of suspected narcotics packet, which was wrapped in white packing material and black adhesive tape (gross weight 510 gm). An illuminating ball was also found attached to the packet,” it said.

As per the release, the recovery took place in a field adjacent to Gandu Kilcha village in Ferozepur.

On Sunday, the BSF and Punjab Police recovered a drone near Rajoke village in Tarn Taran district.