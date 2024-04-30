 BSF recovers Chinese drone, 510gm heroin in Ferozepur - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BSF recovers Chinese drone, 510gm heroin in Ferozepur

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 30, 2024 06:46 AM IST

The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a drone carrying a packet of suspected heroin from the border area of Ferozepur district on Monday

Ferozepur : The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a drone carrying a packet of suspected heroin from the border area of Ferozepur district on Monday, the BSF said in a release.

The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a drone carrying a packet of suspected heroin from the border area of Ferozepur district on Monday.
The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a drone carrying a packet of suspected heroin from the border area of Ferozepur district on Monday.

The recovered is a China-made DJI Mavic 3 Classic.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

At 8am on Monday, BSF troops observed a small drone along with a packet in a field in the border area of Ferozepur district, according to the release.

“The troops seized the drone and the packet of suspected narcotics packet, which was wrapped in white packing material and black adhesive tape (gross weight 510 gm). An illuminating ball was also found attached to the packet,” it said.

As per the release, the recovery took place in a field adjacent to Gandu Kilcha village in Ferozepur.

On Sunday, the BSF and Punjab Police recovered a drone near Rajoke village in Tarn Taran district.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / BSF recovers Chinese drone, 510gm heroin in Ferozepur
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On