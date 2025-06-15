BSF recovers heroin, gun from 2 Tarn Taran villages

In two incidents that took place on the Punjab border on Friday, BSF troops recovered a packet of heroin and pistol parts, said a spokesperson on Saturday. The weapon was wrapped in yellow adhesive tape and a metal wire loop was also found attached to it. (HT File/Representational image)

He said, “Based on specific information, a search operation launched by the BSF troops in collaboration with Punjab Police led to the recovery of one packet of suspected heroin 583 grams buried in a farming field adjacent to Wan village of district Tarn Taran.”

“Later in the evening, the troops of BSF and Punjab Police successfully recovered one pistol without a slide and barrel, and two magazines from a farming field adjacent to Dal village. The weapon was wrapped in yellow adhesive tape and a metal wire loop was also found attached to it,” he added.