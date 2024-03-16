 BSF recovers over 3 kg heroin, pistol in Amritsar - Hindustan Times
BSF recovers over 3 kg heroin, pistol in Amritsar

ByAsian News International
Mar 16, 2024 07:26 AM IST

BSF seizes over 3 kg heroin and a pistol in Amritsar, following a tip-off. Earlier, foiled two smuggling attempts in Gurdaspur district.

Amritsar: The Border Security Force (BSF) seized over 3 kg of heroin and a pistol here on Friday.

Two packets wrapped with yellow adhesive tape containing approximately 3.380 Kg heroin and another packet containing one pistol with two magazines have been recovered (Photo: X)
Two packets wrapped with yellow adhesive tape containing approximately 3.380 Kg heroin and another packet containing one pistol with two magazines have been recovered (Photo: X)

Acting on a tip-off regarding the presence of a suspected packet, the BSF and Punjab Police launched a joint search operation. “Two packets wrapped with yellow adhesive tape containing approximately 3.380 Kg heroin and another packet containing one pistol with two magazines have been recovered from a field adjacent to the Kakkar village in Amritsar district. A metal hook and an illumination ball were also found attached to the main packet,” said the BSF.

Earlier on March 7 and 10, the BSF had foiled two separate smuggling attempts by confiscating heroin packets of 5 kg and 470 gm, respectively, in Gurdaspur district.

