BSF recovers over 3 kg heroin, pistol in Amritsar

Amritsar: The Border Security Force (BSF) seized over 3 kg of heroin and a pistol here on Friday. Two packets wrapped with yellow adhesive tape containing approximately 3.380 Kg heroin and another packet containing one pistol with two magazines have been recovered (Photo: X)

Acting on a tip-off regarding the presence of a suspected packet, the BSF and Punjab Police launched a joint search operation. “Two packets wrapped with yellow adhesive tape containing approximately 3.380 Kg heroin and another packet containing one pistol with two magazines have been recovered from a field adjacent to the Kakkar village in Amritsar district. A metal hook and an illumination ball were also found attached to the main packet,” said the BSF.

Earlier on March 7 and 10, the BSF had foiled two separate smuggling attempts by confiscating heroin packets of 5 kg and 470 gm, respectively, in Gurdaspur district.