BSF recovers Pak drone with narcotics along Int’l border in Jammu

Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday recovered a Pakistani drone carrying narcotics along the Indo-Pak international border in Jammu sector, said officials on Sunday. A Pakistani drone carrying nearly half a kg of narcotic substance was seized by the Border Security Force (BSF) near the India-Pakistan border at Arnia sector of Jammu on Saturday. (PTI)

On Saturday at about 2010 hrs (8.10 pm), a smuggling attempt was foiled by the troops of BSF in Arnia sector of Jammu, said a BSF spokesperson. The drone entered India from across the border and was seized from the Chinaz Border Outpost area in the Arnia sector late Saturday, he added.

“The BSF troops intercepted the Pakistani drone along with 495 grams of narcotics substance,” he added.

The relentless dedication and sharp vigil of BSF Jammu personnel have once again defeated nefarious design of anti national elements, showcasing their unwavering commitment to the nation’s security, he said.

On Friday, the inspector general of the BSF’s Jammu frontier DK Boora said that the border guarding force has put almost entire 200 km long Indo-Pak international border under technological surveillance, including smart fence and anti-drone system.

“Technological surveillance is almost on the entire Jammu border and it is being extended along other frontiers of the country. Very soon all the frontiers will be under physical and technological surveillance,” he said.

When asked about reduction in the incidents of Pak drones entering Indian territory, he had attributed it to the induction of anti-drone systems all along the frontiers with Pakistan.

“It can’t be said if Pakistan has reduced attempts of sending drones but ever since we upgraded our counter drone systems this problem has come down almost to negligible level in Jammu sector, which proves that our technology is successful,” he had said.