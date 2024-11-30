Menu Explore
BSF recovers two drones, over 1kg heroin near Pakistan border

ByAsian News International, Chandigarh
Nov 30, 2024 11:34 PM IST

According to the BSF press release, one drone was recovered from a farming field near the Mahawa village in the Amritsar district, while the second was seized from a farming field in Dal village in Tarn Taran district

Border Security Force (BSF) troops recovered two drones and 1.132 kg of heroin on the Punjab border, a press release said.

Border Security Force recovers two drones in Amritsar and Tarn Taran with 1.132 kg heroin, on Friday. (ANI)
“The observant BSF troops knocked down and seized two Pakistani drones with heroin consignment,” the release added on Friday.

According to the release, one drone (DJI Mavic 3 Classic) along with one packet of suspected heroin (560 grams) was recovered by the BSF troops while patrolling ahead of the border fence at about 12:15 pm, from a farming field near the Mahawa village in the Amritsar district.

Another drone (DJI Mavic 3 Classic) along with one packet of suspected heroin (572 grams) was recovered during a joint search with Punjab police from a farming field ahead of the border fence at about 2:34 pm, adjacent to Dal village in Tarn Taran district, the release added.

