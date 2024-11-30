BSF recovers two drones, over 1kg heroin near Pakistan border
ByAsian News International, Chandigarh
Nov 30, 2024 11:34 PM IST
According to the BSF press release, one drone was recovered from a farming field near the Mahawa village in the Amritsar district, while the second was seized from a farming field in Dal village in Tarn Taran district
Border Security Force (BSF) troops recovered two drones and 1.132 kg of heroin on the Punjab border, a press release said.
“The observant BSF troops knocked down and seized two Pakistani drones with heroin consignment,” the release added on Friday.
According to the release, one drone (DJI Mavic 3 Classic) along with one packet of suspected heroin (560 grams) was recovered by the BSF troops while patrolling ahead of the border fence at about 12:15 pm, from a farming field near the Mahawa village in the Amritsar district.
Another drone (DJI Mavic 3 Classic) along with one packet of suspected heroin (572 grams) was recovered during a joint search with Punjab police from a farming field ahead of the border fence at about 2:34 pm, adjacent to Dal village in Tarn Taran district, the release added.