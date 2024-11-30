BSF recovers two drones, over 1kg heroin near Pakistan border

Border Security Force (BSF) troops recovered two drones and 1.132 kg of heroin on the Punjab border, a press release said. Border Security Force recovers two drones in Amritsar and Tarn Taran with 1.132 kg heroin, on Friday. (ANI)

“The observant BSF troops knocked down and seized two Pakistani drones with heroin consignment,” the release added on Friday.

According to the release, one drone (DJI Mavic 3 Classic) along with one packet of suspected heroin (560 grams) was recovered by the BSF troops while patrolling ahead of the border fence at about 12:15 pm, from a farming field near the Mahawa village in the Amritsar district.

Another drone (DJI Mavic 3 Classic) along with one packet of suspected heroin (572 grams) was recovered during a joint search with Punjab police from a farming field ahead of the border fence at about 2:34 pm, adjacent to Dal village in Tarn Taran district, the release added.