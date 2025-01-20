Menu Explore
Monday, Jan 20, 2025
BSF seizes 2 drones, heroin along Pakistan border

ByAsian News International, Gurdaspur
Jan 20, 2025 07:42 AM IST

In second incident, BSF, in a joint search with Punjab Police, recovered one assembled hexacopter, weighing 20.5kg, from a farming field adjacent to the Lodhi Gujar village in Amritsar district.

Border Security Force (BSF) recovered two drones, including one hexacopter and one heroin packet, across the International border in Punjab from three different locations, an official press release said on Sunday.

The release said that during a joint search operation with Punjab police, the team recovered one DJI Mavic Classic 3 drone that had collided with a wall of a house and fell near the Malikpur village in Gurdaspur district.

In another incident, BSF, in a joint search with Punjab Police, recovered one assembled hexacopter, weighing 20.5kg, from a farming field adjacent to the Lodhi Gujar village in Amritsar district.

In the third incident, police recovered one packet of suspected heroin (gross weight 558 grams) from the farming field adjacent to Wan village in Tarn Taran district. The packet was wrapped in yellow adhesive tape and a copper wire loop was found attached to it which indicates a possible case of drone dropping.

