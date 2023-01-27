BSF seizes 3 kg heroin in Punjab’s Ferozepur

The Border Security Force (BSF) claimed to have seized three kilograms of heroin in Ferozepur on Thursday. In a release, BSF claimed that on Thursday morning, amidst dense foggy conditions, its troops deployed on border noticed human footprints on international border track in the area falling near Tindiwala village in Ferozepur. During search of the area, BSF troops recovered three packets heroin (weight 3 Kg) wrapped with yellow adhesive tape.

