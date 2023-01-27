Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / BSF seizes 3 kg heroin in Punjab’s Ferozepur

BSF seizes 3 kg heroin in Punjab’s Ferozepur

Published on Jan 27, 2023 08:09 PM IST

The Border Security Force (BSF) claimed to have seized three kilograms of heroin in Ferozepur on Thursday

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur

The Border Security Force (BSF) claimed to have seized three kilograms of heroin in Ferozepur on Thursday. In a release, BSF claimed that on Thursday morning, amidst dense foggy conditions, its troops deployed on border noticed human footprints on international border track in the area falling near Tindiwala village in Ferozepur. During search of the area, BSF troops recovered three packets heroin (weight 3 Kg) wrapped with yellow adhesive tape.

