BSF seizes 4-kg heroin dropped by drone near India-Pakistan border

Published on Sep 25, 2022 07:38 PM IST

On September 19 BSF personnel had recovered three packets of heroin, a pistol along with its 8 rounds near the Dhanoe Khurd village. The contraband was also smuggled using a drone.

BSF sources said the sentries on guard opened fire towards the drone, but it managed to retreat. (Ht file photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar

The troops of border security force (BSF) have recovered 4-kilograms heroin dropped by a drone which entered into the Indian territory from the Pakistan side near the Dhanoe village falling under the Ajnala sub-division.

The incident took place during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday when a humming sound of a flying object was heard by the personnel on duty. The BSF sources said the sentries on guard opened fire towards the drone, but it managed to retreat.

A BSF spokesperson said, “During searches, our troops recovered 4 packets (3 intact and 1 loose) of suspected narcotics substance from the farming field at village Dhanoe Khurd in Amritsar district.” He said the vigilant troops, once again foiled the nefarious attempt of anti - national elements to smuggle contrabands using drone.

Earlier on September 19, the BSF personnel had recovered three packets of heroin and a pistol along with its 8 rounds near the Dhanoe Khurd village. The contraband was smuggled from Pakistan side using a drone.

Sunday, September 25, 2022
