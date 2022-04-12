BSF seizes 4-kg heroin dropped via drone in Tarn Taran

BSF personnel have recovered 4 kg of heroin dropped by a drone along the border in Havelian village of Tarn Taran district falling under Amritsar.

The seizure was made between the barbed wire fence and the zero line at the international border during patrolling by a BSF team.

A BSF spokesperson said, “Our troops recovered five packets of contraband suspected to be heroin (weighing around 3.8 kg) concealed in a white polybag while combing the area ahead of the border security fence.”