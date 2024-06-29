BSF seizes over 6kg of heroin in border villages of Amritsar

The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered over 6kg of heroin in Punjab’s Amritsar district, officials said on Saturday. Border Security Force (BSF) personnel with the heroin seized from two drones in Amritsar district, on Saturday. (HT Photodistrict)

According to officials, the seizure was made in two operations.

After observing drone movement and receiving specific information regarding the presence of narcotics, BSF personnel launched a search and recovered 6.130 kg of heroin.

“The first consignment of 560 grams was recovered from Mahawa village, and the second consignment of 5.570 kg from Kakkar village at 6.10pm on Friday, both in the Amritsar district,” the BSF said in a post on X.

“Both consignments were dropped by Pakistani drones,” it added.

The BSF had shot down a China-made drone along with a packet of 420g of heroin in the border area of Amritsar district on June 24.

“On June 24, during the morning hours, vigilant BSF troops on duty observed blinking light of a drone in the border area of Amritsar district. In immediate response, the personnel carried out the drill to neutralise the drone and tracked its movement for an anticipated dropping area,” the BSF said.

Further, an extensive search was conducted in the suspected area during the search operation, and at about 04.18am, BSF personnel recovered a drone along with a packet of heroin near Chaklabaksh village.

The narcotics were wrapped in yellow adhesive tape and the packet was found attached to the drone with a metal ring. The recovered drone has been identified as a China-made DJI Mavic-3 classic, the BSF added.