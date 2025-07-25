BSF shoots down 6 Pak drones; seizes 1kg heroin, cache of arms

The Border Security Force (BSF) neutralised six Pakistani drones and recovered over 1 kg of heroin, three pistols and six magazines along the international border in Punjab within 24 hours. The cache of arms and heroin seized by the BSF.

According to a BSF spokesperson, five DJI Mavic 3 Classic drones were intercepted near Modhe village in Amritsar late on Wednesday night. The drones were carrying four packets containing heroin (1.070 kg), three pistols, and three magazines, he said.

“In a joint operation with Punjab Police near Dal village in Tarn Taran on Wednesday night, the BSF personnel recovered pistol parts and a magazine from a paddy field based on intelligence inputs.

Early on Thursday, the BSF shot down another DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone near Attari village and recovered a pistol and two magazines from a farming field adjacent to Attari village in Amritsar district.

The BSF credited the success to effective technical counter-measures and intelligence-driven operations, calling it a severe blow to the Pakistani narco-terror syndicate.

Earlier on the intervening night of July 17 and July 18, the BSF foiled multiple drone sorties, shooting down six drones, which led to the recovery of 2.34 kg of heroin. The drones were recovered from Pul Moran and Roranwala Khurd villages in Amritdar district.