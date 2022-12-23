BSF shoots down drone along India-Pakistan border in Tarn Taran

A drone which sneaked into the Indian territory was gunned down by the troopers of the border security force (BSF) in their area of responsibility at border outpost Harbhajan falling under the Bhikhiwind sub-division on Wednesday night.

“On December 21, 2022, at about 8 pm, BSF troops detected drone intrusion from Pakistan in the AOR of BOP Harbhajan, 101 BN, Ferozepur Sector, district Tarn Taran, following which BSF troops fired heavily on the flying drone,” said a BSF spokesperson.

He said the area was cordoned off and a search for the drone was conducted at the night and in the morning.

“At 8 am on December 22, 2022, BSF troops recovered the drone (DJI Martice 300 RTK) in a farm situated between the zero line and the border fence,” the spokesperson added.

This is the eighth incident at the Punjab border in less than a month.

On Wednesday morning, a drone was spotted lying on the ground in the Pakistan territory along the international border by the BSF troopers in the Daoke border outpost. The drone had tried to sneak into the Indian territory when the on-guard BSF personnel had opened fire towards it on Tuesday night.

Earlier, during the first week of this month, a big Pakistani drone was gunned down by two women constables in the Gurdaspur sector.

The BSF and Punjab Police have noticed increased movements of drones being used to smuggle arms, ammunition, drugs and explosives from across the border this year.