BSF shoots down drone along Pakistan border in Punjab; 2nd incident in 2 days: Report

The Border Security Force (BSF) reportedly shot down a quadcopter sporting drone on Sunday night along the India-Pakistan international border in Punjab's Amritsar region. This is the second such incident in the last two days at this frontier.

“The BSF troops of 22 Battalion thwarted a drone intrusion attempt at around 9.15pm by shooting down an Octa-copter (8 propellers) in border out post, Rania, in Amritsar. The drone is approx 12 kg in weight. Further details shall follow,” news agency ANI quoted the BSF as saying.

BSF troops thwart a #drone intrusion attempt by shooting down a Quadcopter in area of BOP Rania, Sector Amritsar in Punjab at around 9.15 pm today. Drone is appx 12 kg in weight. 2 propellors sustained damage due to firing by BSF troops. Consignment also recovered. @sudhakardas pic.twitter.com/kLHBdJTvMa — DD News (@DDNewslive) October 16, 2022

A consignment, which was loaded and being ferried by the drone, was also recovered, the BSF added.

Punjab | BSF troops of 22 battalion thwarted a drone intrusion attempt at around 9.15pm by shooting down an Octa-copter (8 propellers) in BOP (Border out post) Rania in Amritsar. Drone is approx 12 kg in weight. A consignment was also recovered. Further details shall follow: BSF pic.twitter.com/UdUctCDfun — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2022

In a similar incident on Friday, the BSF had shot down a drone which had sneaked into the Indian territory near Bhaini Gill village falling under the Ajnala sub-division of Amritsar district.

The incident took place around 4.30am when personnel on duty heard a buzzing sound. As per the drill, the troops tried to intercept the suspected flying object by firing. The whole area was cordoned and police and sister agencies concerned were informed.

“The jawans of 73 Battalion, posted in the area of responsibility of Shahpur border outpost (BoP), brought down the drone. Our troops on duty showed dexterity, good firing skills and courage. The drone was shot down immediately after it crossed over to the Indian territory,” said deputy inspector general (DIG), Gurdaspur range, Prabhakar Joshi.

