Pakistani drone shot down in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

Border Security Force (BSF) troops gunned down a drone which had sneaked into the Indian territory from the Pakistan side near Rajoke village falling under the Bhikhiwind sub-division of Tarn Taran district.

A BSF spokesperson said, “On Friday at around 9:05 pm, the BSF personnel intercepted the movement of a suspected drone near Pallopati village. As per the laid down drill, BSF troops immediately reacted to intercept the drone.”

“Further, during a thorough search of the depth area on Saturday at about 11:25 am, BSF troops recovered a drone from the farming field adjacent to - Rajoke village. The recovered drone is a Quadcopter of model - DJI Matrice 350 RTK series,” he said.

