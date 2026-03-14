BSNL pensioners in Kashmir to get Srinagar sub-office

In a major push to streamline grievance redressal for retired telecom employees, the department of telecommunications has initiated the process to open a dedicated sub-office of the principal controller of communication accounts (Pr CCA) in Srinagar. The pensioners outreach programme in Ganderbal, where senior officials, led by Pr CCA (North Zone) Ashish Joshi and CCA (J&K) Raj Karan Verma, conducted door-to-door visits to meet BSNL pensioners and assess their welfare. (HT Photo)

The move follows the launch of the pensioners outreach programme in Ganderbal, where senior officials, led by Pr CCA (North Zone) Ashish Joshi and CCA (J&K) Raj Karan Verma, conducted door-to-door visits to meet BSNL pensioners and assess their welfare.

Key developments include setting up a new sub-office for which BSNL’s J&K Circle has identified a suitable space in Srinagar. The office is expected to be operational shortly, pending final approvals.

Until the new office opens, a dedicated officer from the Jammu CCA office will visit Srinagar every week for grievance redressal. These sessions will be held at a designated BSNL location to provide on-spot assistance and resolve pending issues.

The initiative aligns with the Union cabinet’s Seva Sankalp Resolution adopted on February 24, 2026. The policy mandates a shift toward citizen-centric governance, focusing on the principle of “Nagrik Devo Bhava (Citizen is God).”

Pr CCA Ashish Joshi said that the permanent Srinagar facility would significantly reduce the logistical hurdles faced by pensioners in the Kashmir Valley, who currently rely on the Jammu headquarters.

The outreach was supported by senior BSNL leadership, including CGM J&K Kush Kumar and PGM Kashmir Arvind Pandey, as part of a broader mandate to simplify life for retirees in remote and regional hubs.