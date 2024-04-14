 BSP announces candidates for Patiala, Jalandhar Lok Sabha seats in Punjab - Hindustan Times
BSP announces candidates for Patiala, Jalandhar Lok Sabha seats in Punjab

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Apr 14, 2024 07:50 AM IST

Announcing his candidature, state president Jasvir Singh Garhi said the BSP will expose pseudo-Dalit faces who have not done an iota of work for the welfare of the Dalit community.

The Bahujan Samaj Party announced Balwinder Kumar as its candidate from the Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency, while fielding Jagjit Chharbarh from Patiala on Saturday. Kumar, who is the party’s state general secretary, unsuccessfully contested the 2017 and 2022 state assembly polls from the Kartarpur constituency.

In 2019 parliamentary, Kumar had polled 2,04,783 votes. However, during the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll, the BSP contested in coalition with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), and their candidate Dr Sukhwinder Sukhi finished third.

Chharbarh is also party’s Punjab unit general secretary. Chharbarh had contested Punjab assembly elections in 2012 and 2017 from Rajpura and Ghanaur segments respectively. The Mayawati-led outfit has already announced its candidates for Hoshiarpur, Ferozepur and Sangrur Lok Sabha seats. Polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will take place on June 1. The BSP has already announced to go solo in the parliamentary polls.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / BSP announces candidates for Patiala, Jalandhar Lok Sabha seats in Punjab
