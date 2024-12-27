Buddha Nullah: Four industrial units fined in Ludhiana for ‘untreated’ discharge

Four industrial (dyeing) units were identified for “violating” environmental laws during a surprise inspection conducted by the Municipal Corporation (MC) and the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) on Friday, officials said. The drive was carried out on the premises of those units which have been suspected of discharging untreated wastewater into the Buddha Nullah. Notices were immediately served to the violators and fines were imposed to deter further violations, they said. The cleaning drive underway at Tajpur Road in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

Printing units operating “without approval” were also flagged and the team recommended closure notices for these units to higher authorities. PPCB executive Gurmeet Singh stated that the action was part of a broader strategy to enforce environmental laws more rigorously. “This is just the beginning. Any industrial unit that continues to violate pollution standards will face even stricter measures, including permanent closure,” he said.

Industrial wastewater has been a significant contributor to the deteriorating condition of the Buddha Nullah. Teams of the MC and the PPCB emphasised that untreated discharges severely harm aquatic ecosystems and public health. The ongoing inspections aim to ensure that all industries comply with wastewater treatment regulations.

PPCB chief engineer RK Rattra said, “Industrial units must adhere to pollution norms. Otherwise they will face severe consequences. This includes criminal cases, termination of power and sewer connections, and substantial environmental penalty,” he stated during a meeting with industry representatives and PPCB officials.

Rajya Sabha member and environmentalist Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal, who is spearheading the Buddha Nullah cleanup initiative, applauded the officials for the action. He emphasised the need for accountability and strict enforcement of environmental rules, urging all stakeholders to act responsibly.

At the same time, vacuum pumps have been deployed to collect dairy waste in order to stop the illegal dumping of cow dung and faeces into Buddha Nullah. Dairy owners have been instructed to implement these measures within two months. Sant Seechewal stated he is shouldering the cost of waste removal.