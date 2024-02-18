Buddha Nullah, Satluj pollution: Urgent need to enforce laws, say green activists in Ludhiana

Green activists from the Public Action Committee (PAC) and the Buddha Darya Action Front (BDAF) gathered at Baba Deep Singh Gurdwara Sahib Chowk in Ludhiana on Sunday to raise awareness about the ongoing pollution in Buddha Nullah, Satluj and subsoil. They expressed concerns over the negligence shown by government agencies in addressing these environmental issues. The green activists expressed concerns over the negligence shown by government agencies in addressing these environmental issues. (HT Photo)

Volunteers engaged with devotees and passersby, distributing leaflets and discussing the seriousness of the pollution problem. They highlighted alarming facts indicating that pollution management has become a lucrative business involving various stakeholders, including regulatory agency officials and businessmen. This profiteering at the expense of public funds allocated for pollution control is deemed unacceptable.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

PAC emphasised the urgent need for the government to enforce environmental laws rigorously and crack down on corruption hindering pollution control efforts. They called for decisive action against all parties involved in polluting the rivers and obstructing rejuvenation efforts.

While acknowledging the positive efforts of some social organisations, PAC criticised the government’s lack of focus on tackling corruption and collusion between businesses, government officials and politicians. They stressed the importance of addressing these systemic issues to achieve tangible results and alleviate public suffering.