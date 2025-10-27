Budgam gave him historic mandate, but he repaid it with silence: PDP chief

Hitting the campaign trail for Budgam bypolls, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday accused the National Conference-led government of not fulfilling its election promises.

Rallying support for PDP candidate Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi, Mufti launched a blistering attack on the National Conference (NC) leadership during a workers’ convention in Budgam, accusing them of betraying the very people who once trusted them with their votes.

Coming down heavily on the Omar Abdullah-led government, Mehbooba said NC’s rule brought “misery and repression” for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir. “During Omar Abdullah’s tenure, thousands of our young boys were jailed, and ordinary people were pushed to the wall. Those who claimed to be the voice of the people turned their backs the moment they tasted power,” she alleged.

Budgam seat fell vacant when Omar Abdullah decided to retain his Ganderbal seat out of the two, that he won in 2024 assembly elections.

Recalling Omar’s previous victory from Budgam, the PDP president accused him of abandoning the constituency and betraying public trust. “Budgam gave him a historic mandate, but he repaid it with silence and indifference. The people who voted for him in hope were left disillusioned and unheard,” she said.

“People of Budgam know the truth of the past year, not even a single promise was fulfilled,” she said. She said that PDP helped NC in Rajya Sabha elections in lieu of their support for passing bills in assembly.

“We had three votes in the Rajya Sabha elections and we gave it to NC to regularise daily wagers and to secure land-property rights for our landless people. Every vote we had, went for people’s benefit,” she said.

Mehbooba claimed that Budgam has been used as a ladder by NC to climb to power but never prioritised when it came to governance or development. “For years, Budgam has been treated like a political outpost by those who only remember it during elections. The time has come to choose leadership that truly belongs to the people,” she asserted.

Agha Syed Muntazir will face NC’s Agha Mehmood and BJP’s Syed Mohsin.

The by-elections in Nagrota and Budgam assembly constituencies will be held on November 11 and the counting of votes will take place on November 14.