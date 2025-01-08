Building collapse wake-up call for Chandigarh: Engineering experts

The collapse of the 60-year-old Mehfil restaurant building in Sector 17-C is a “wake-up call” for the UT administration to conduct a structural audit of all commercial buildings in Chandigarh that are over 50 years old, say engineering experts. Engineering experts stress that as Chandigarh is located in the high-risk seismic zone IV, regular structural audits of buildings older than 50 years are necessary. (HT Photo)

They emphasise that with the city located in the high-risk seismic zone IV — where special measures are required to ensure buildings can withstand earthquakes — such audits are necessary and should be made mandatory.

The four-storey old Mehfil restaurant building gave way early in the morning on January 6. It had been vacated on December 31 after cracks appeared in three load-bearing pillars during ongoing renovation work, preventing harm to life.

Most of the buildings in Sector 17 were constructed in the early 1960s. Currently, there are approximately 400 privately owned commercial buildings and around 80 government buildings in the sector, which lies in the heart of the city.

Jagmohan Singh Nagi, former chief engineer, Punjab, stated that just as fire audits were conducted every three years, structural audits should also be conducted regularly. “For a structural audit, visual inspections are essential, and a detailed structural record of every building must be maintained,” he said.

“The need of the hour is to conduct structural audits. With Chandigarh falling in the high-risk seismic zone IV, structural audits are crucial,” said Surinder Bahga, a senior Chandigarh-based architect.

Puranjit Singh, a former chief engineer of Chandigarh, added, “The UT administration should identify structurally weak buildings that pose a threat to life and property. Due to high-density development, unsafe buildings share common walls, endangering lives of not only their occupants but also those of neighbouring buildings. Many buildings, initially designed or allotted as single-storey structures, now have additional floors constructed without adhering to structural safety norms and provisions.”

Deputy commissioner Nishant Yadav said a structural audit had already been ordered, with directions to buildings owners to get it completed in a time-bound manner.

Neeraj Bajaj, president of the Business Promotion Council, Sector 17, pointed out that the UT Estate Office had already declared three underground parking lots in Sector 17 unsafe. “The administration should demolish these parking structures and construct new ones to ensure the safety of nearby buildings,” he said.

Restoration work underway

In 2022, as part of its plan to rejuvenate Chandigarh’s Sector 17, the UT administration began work on the preservation and restoration of 216 privately owned buildings in the area. The administration had already completed restoration work on government buildings.

According to the plan, the preservation and restoration efforts for privately owned buildings in Sector 17 include shop-cum-office (SCO) numbers 1 to 15 in Sector 17-D, SCO 17 to 34 in Sector 17-C, SCO 35 to 51 in Sector 17-C, SCO 71 to 100 in Sector 17-C and SCO 101 to 119 in Sector 17-C.

The work involves not only concrete cleaning but also structural strengthening and colour coating, which are essential to restore the original texture and appearance of the buildings.

In many of these buildings, cracks have already appeared. These measures are being taken to prevent further damage and decay, and to restore the original character of the buildings. Additionally, sandblasting is being employed — a process that removes layers of accumulated grime and deterioration — to enhance the structural and visual integrity of these iconic buildings.