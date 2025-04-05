Bureaucrats to be roped for mentoring Punjab students, says Harjot Bains

Punjab school education minister Harjot Singh Bains on Friday said that under the one-of-its-kind “School Mentorship Programme”, top bureaucrats are being roped in to inspire and guide students. Punjab school education minister Harjot Singh Bains (HT File)

Addressing mediapersons, Bains said the state government has invited IAS, IPS, IFS and other civil services officers to mentor students at rural government schools to revitalise public education. A notification was issued today for implementation of the programme, he added.

Bains said top bureaucrats can voluntarily adopt one government school for mentorship, which is envisioned not as an administrative role, but as a humane relationship.

He said the officers will engage with students, teachers and principals to motivate the students to dream big and pursue ambitious goals. They will also support teachers in adopting innovative pedagogy and leverage their experience and networks to bring improvements in school infrastructure, resources and exposure opportunities, Bains added.

“The officers will be encouraged to mentor students at schools located in remote, rural or challenging settings, and once assigned, they will nurture the mentorship for at least five years, ensuring long-term engagement, bonding and impact. They will continue to mentor the schools irrespective of their transfers and postings,” he said, adding that they can inspire students to aim for institutions such as IITs, AIIMS, NDA, and the UPSC.