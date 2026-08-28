Srikkanth says ‘India messed up big time’ after Colombo draw hurts WTC hopes: ‘Australia can also beat India at home’
After missing out on a 2-0 series win, India remained at fifth place in the World Test Championship standings, with Sri Lanka sitting sixth.
The draw in the Colombo Test has dealt a serious blow to India’s hopes of reaching the World Test Championship Final. With a strong chance to win the match and complete a 2-0 series sweep, India failed to show the killer instinct on Day 5. The visitors needed four wickets after Sri Lanka resumed with six wickets down, but managed only two. Sonal Dinusha then produced a remarkable unbeaten century to deny India victory and ensure Sri Lanka held on for a draw. India eventually settled for a 1-0 series win, but the missed opportunity in Colombo could prove costly in their WTC campaign.
After missing out on a 2-0 series win, India remained at thefifth place in the World Test Championship standings, with Sri Lanka sitting sixth. India have little margin for error in their bid to finish in the top-two of the WTC standings. Of their remaining seven tests, they must win at least six to control their destiny.
Former India cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth believes the Colombo draw could have a major impact on India’s WTC qualification hopes. He also warned that India cannot take the upcoming home series against Australia lightly, particularly if they opt for rank turners.
Deep Dive
"This draw will make it difficult for India to qualify for the WTC final. Even if India wins five or six of the last seven matches, they'll have to depend on other results. It's questionable if India can beat Australia 5-0 at home. If we give rank turners in that series, Australia can also beat India," Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel.
Also Read - Gautam Gambhir's ‘special shoutout’ to Sonal Dinusha yet lauds Indian players' character after Colombo draw
Sonal Dinusha scored twin centuries at the Sinhalese Sports Club to help Sri Lanka draw the second Test against India. He remained unbeaten on 133 in the second innings, producing crucial partnerships with the lower order to frustrate India and rescue the hosts from a difficult position after they were forced to follow on.
India missed Jasprit Bumrah
Srikkanth was scathing in his assessment of India’s missed opportunity in Colombo, placing much of the blame on the failure to finish the job. He also credited Dinusha for his remarkable resistance and felt India missed the experience and impact of a bowler like Jasprit Bumrah.
"India messed up big time. Sonal Dinusha was amazing throughout the series. This is where you miss a bowler like Bumrah. You need a finishing bowler like him. Though rain helped Sri Lanka a bit, India should have won the match hands down," said Srikkanth.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAditya Maheshwari
Aditya Maheshwari is a Chief Content Producer and sports journalist with over seven years of experience covering the sports beat across formats and platforms. A cricket-first reporter by profession, he also follows football closely and considers it an integral part of his sporting journey. His work is shaped by a strong on-ground understanding of the game and an ability to translate match-day moments into clear, engaging stories that connect with readers across digital audiences. Over the years, he has developed a balanced approach that combines factual accuracy with narrative clarity, ensuring that both breaking developments and deeper insights are presented with context. Aditya has reported from the field at several major tournaments, including the ICC Cricket World Cup, the Indian Premier League, and the Indian Super League. First-hand coverage of these events has strengthened his ability to read the pulse of high-pressure contests, whether through live reporting, post-match analysis, or long-form storytelling. Working closely around teams, venues, and evolving storylines has helped him develop a strong sense of timing and editorial judgment. While cricket remains his primary focus, Aditya regularly reports on football and keeps a close watch on other sports such as tennis, hockey, and badminton. His wide-ranging interest allows him to approach stories with broader perspective, understanding how different sporting ecosystems function and evolve. Comfortable in fast-paced digital newsrooms, Aditya is well-versed in modern sports coverage, from live blogs and real-time updates to in-depth analysis and audience-focused storytelling. He believes in keeping sports writing simple, accurate, and grounded, with emphasis on clarity over complexity. At the core of his work lies a commitment to credible reporting and telling stories that go beyond the numbers on the scoreboard, highlighting the people, preparation, and pressure behind every performance.Read More