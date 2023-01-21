Burglars decamp with gold, silver after robbery at jewellery store in Ludhiana

A gang of burglars targeted a jewellery store at Tajpur Road and decamped with 150 gm gold, 20 kg silver jewellery and ₹1 lakh in cash, police said.

The incident happened on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday and the store owner came to know about the burglary on Saturday morning after he opened the shop.

He found the locks of the shutter and window pane broken.

Jaswinder Singh of Civil Lines, owner of Paras Jeweller at Tajpur Road, said that he informed the police.

The Division number 7 police initiated an investigation after reaching the spot.

ASI Prem Chand said that the accused have snapped the wires of the CCTV cameras which were installed outside the shop. However, one burglar was captured in the CCTVs before they had cut the wires.

The CCTV footage suggested that the burglars reached the spot at around 1.30am.

The ASI said that an FIR has been lodged against unidentified accused.