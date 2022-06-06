Burglars steal 4,000, phones from house in Chandigarh

Police registered a case against unidentified accused for allegedly breaking into a house in Sector 22 on the intervening night between Saturday and Sunday and stealing three mobile phones, two rings and around ₹4,000. The complaint was filed by Akhilesh Kumar Giri, who was sleeping on the roof. A case has been registered at the Sector 17 police station.

Mental well-being in focus at webinar

Chandigarh As many as 125 employees of Infosys participated in a webinar on ‘Work from home and its impact on mental and psychological wellbeing’ on Sunday. Addressing the webinar, Damanjit Kaur, senior psychiatrist from Faith Hospital, said that mental health of employees may get affected during extended working hours, adding that it was important to keep one’s mind healthy.

Cancer survivors share their stories

Mohali Saarthak, a city-based cancer support group at Fortis Hospital organised an event to commemorate the National Cancer Survivors Day that saw survivors come together to share their life stories. More than 50 cancer survivors participated in the event.

Award ceremony at GGDSD

Chandigarh The eco club of Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatan Dharma College and non-governmental organisation, Yuvsatta, organised an award ceremony with eight schools and three prominent colleges being awarded the Best Eco Club awards for 2021. College principal Ajay Sharma encouraged students to discard their ball-pens as part of an awareness campaign.