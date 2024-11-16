Menu Explore
Burglars steal cash, jewellery worth 6 lakh from locked house in Panchkula

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Nov 16, 2024 08:08 AM IST

Inside the house, a metal cupboard had been ransacked, with ₹5-6 lakh in cash, a gold necklace (mangalsutra), three pairs of gold earrings, a gold ring and a 10-gram gold coin missing; thieves also took away a children’s piggy bank containing around ₹30,000 in cash and ₹15,000 from a table drawer

Burglars made off with cash and jewellery worth around 6 lakh from a house in Sector 12-A, Panchkula, on Thursday afternoon while the homeowners were away.

The incident was reported to the Sector 14 police station, where a case under Sections 331(3) and 305 of the BNS was registered. (iStock)
The incident was reported to the Sector 14 police station, where a case under Sections 331(3) and 305 of the BNS was registered. (iStock)

Sudhir Kumar, the homeowner, reported that he and his wife were out since 1.40 pm to pick up their child from school in Sector 16. When they returned around 2.15 pm, they found that the main door had been forcibly broken open.

Inside the house, a metal cupboard had been ransacked, with 5-6 lakh in cash, a gold necklace (mangalsutra), three pairs of gold earrings, a gold ring and a 10-gram gold coin missing. Thieves also took away their child’s piggy bank containing around 30,000 in cash and 15,000 from a table drawer.

The incident was reported to the Sector 14 police station, where a case under Sections 331(3) and 305 of the BNS was registered. An investigation is currently underway.

