close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Burglars target locked house in Mohali, steal gold jewellery, 30,000

Burglars target locked house in Mohali, steal gold jewellery, 30,000

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Dec 02, 2023 11:14 AM IST

The burglars made away with a set of gold earrings, three diamond rings, a gold necklace and bracelet from the Mohali home

Burglars targeted a locked house in Phase 7, making away with gold jewellery worth 6 lakh and around 30,000.

Burglars stole gold jewellery and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,000 from a locked house in Mohali. (HT File)
Burglars stole gold jewellery and 30,000 from a locked house in Mohali. (HT File)

The complainant told police that she and her family had left town on November 24 and returned to a burgled home.She added that their maid was housekeeping, but was not home at the time of the incident.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

On being informed, police initiated an investigation. They are scanning through the footage recovered from the closed-circuit television cameras installed at the house. The recording showed two burglars entering the house after scaling side wall. They entered the house with ease as the door was unlocked, broke open the cupboard and stole the valuables and cash.

The burglars made away with a set of gold earrings, three diamond rings, a gold necklace and bracelet.

A case under sections 380 (theft), 454 (trespassing) of Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Mator police station against the unidentified thieves.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out