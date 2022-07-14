Bury differences, contest polls as cohesive unit: AICC to J&K leaders
Days after Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress president Ghulam Ahmad Mir offered to resign as party president, the Congress high command met party leaders from Jammu and Kashmir in New Delhi on Wednesday.
While Mir’s lobby had called his resignation a “routine affair” before reshuffle in party structure, it was learnt that he was asked to pave way for a new president in the strife-ridden J&K unit. While one group owes allegiance to Mir, the other group is loyal to Azad. The Congress high command reportedly asked J&K leaders to burry their differences and fight the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir as a cohesive unit. The assembly elections are likely to take place by the year-end.
A Congress leader, privy to the matter, said, “The All India Congress Committee leadership interacted with the top Jammu and Kashmir leadership about current political situation and election preparedness. The leaders were asked to forget their differences and get united.”
The AICC leadership, comprising general secretary KC Venogopal, Ambika Soni and Ghulam Nabi Azad, on Wednesday had held interactions with the top leadership of Jammu and Kashmir at Delhi and discussed the current political situation in Jammu and Kashmir, besides elections preparedness.
Those who attended the joint meeting included JKPCC chief GA Mir, working president Raman Bhalla, former deputy chief minister Tara Chand, Tariq Karra, Peerzada Mohammad Sayeed, Taj Mohiuddin, Mula Ram, G M Saroori, GN Monga, Haji Rasheed, Yogesh Sawhney, Balwan Singh, Jugal Kishore, Neeraj Kundan, Vikar Rasool, Ravinder Sharma and others.
They advised the JKPCC leaders to get united and flag the anti-people and anti-youth policies of the ruling BJP, and thwart their divisive agenda in Jammu and Kashmir.
AICC’s in-charge J&K affairs Rajni Patil could not attend the deliberations as she was indisposed. The two-day deliberations were focused on the organisational affairs of the party besides the overall political situation .
“The individual meetings of J&K leaders with KC Venugopal also continued for the second day on Wednesday, ”the leader said.
-
Yasin Malik seeks physical appearance in TADA Court
Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front founder-turned-separatist Yasin Malik, who is serving a life sentence in a terror funding case, on Wednesday requested that he be allowed to physically appear before the TADA Court for the hearing of two cases – the abduction of Rubaiya Sayeed and the killing of four Indian Air Force officials. On Wednesday, Malik had appeared for the hearing of the case pertaining to the killing of the officers through videoconferencing.
-
Two months after terms ended, MCD prods 37 councillors to return laptops
New Delhi: Although the terms of councillors of Delhi's three municipal corporations, which have since been merged, ended some two months ago, 37 of them have not returned their official laptops and other office accessories, officials said. Municipal authorities have written letters to the 37 former councillors from all three political parties to return the government property, they said on condition of anonymity.
-
Not permitted to pay tributes to 1931 martyrs: PAGD
Each year, leaders of all mainstream parties visit Mazar-e-Shuhada in Srinagar on July 13 to pay tributes to the 22 protesters who were gunned down by the erstwhile Maharaja's troops in 1931. National Conference president Farooq Abdullah said, “We were not allowed to go there. There used to be a holiday on this day earlier, but now things have changed,” Abdullah said.
-
167 fresh Covid infections push Chandigarh tricity’s active caseload to 865
Tricity's active caseload shot up to 865 on Wednesday, with 167 people testing positive. After the daily infections dropped to 69 on Monday, the number had climbed to 181 the very next day and continued to stay over 100 for the second straight day on Wednesday. At 72, Chandigarh led tricity's daily case count, followed by Mohali with 62 and Panchkula with 33.
-
Pre-emptive, not reactive: Experts laud Grap policy shift
Environmental experts on Wednesday welcomed the revised graded response action plan (Grap) announced by the Commission for Air Quality Management, and said by going for pre-emptive action based on the air quality index projections the measures are expected to bring down peak-level pollution in Delhi-NCR.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics