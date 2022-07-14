Bury differences, contest polls as cohesive unit: AICC to J&K leaders

Days after Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress president Ghulam Ahmad Mir offered to resign as party president, the Congress high command met party leaders from Jammu and Kashmir in New Delhi on Wednesday.

While Mir’s lobby had called his resignation a “routine affair” before reshuffle in party structure, it was learnt that he was asked to pave way for a new president in the strife-ridden J&K unit. While one group owes allegiance to Mir, the other group is loyal to Azad. The Congress high command reportedly asked J&K leaders to burry their differences and fight the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir as a cohesive unit. The assembly elections are likely to take place by the year-end.

A Congress leader, privy to the matter, said, “The All India Congress Committee leadership interacted with the top Jammu and Kashmir leadership about current political situation and election preparedness. The leaders were asked to forget their differences and get united.”

The AICC leadership, comprising general secretary KC Venogopal, Ambika Soni and Ghulam Nabi Azad, on Wednesday had held interactions with the top leadership of Jammu and Kashmir at Delhi and discussed the current political situation in Jammu and Kashmir, besides elections preparedness.

Those who attended the joint meeting included JKPCC chief GA Mir, working president Raman Bhalla, former deputy chief minister Tara Chand, Tariq Karra, Peerzada Mohammad Sayeed, Taj Mohiuddin, Mula Ram, G M Saroori, GN Monga, Haji Rasheed, Yogesh Sawhney, Balwan Singh, Jugal Kishore, Neeraj Kundan, Vikar Rasool, Ravinder Sharma and others.

They advised the JKPCC leaders to get united and flag the anti-people and anti-youth policies of the ruling BJP, and thwart their divisive agenda in Jammu and Kashmir.

AICC’s in-charge J&K affairs Rajni Patil could not attend the deliberations as she was indisposed. The two-day deliberations were focused on the organisational affairs of the party besides the overall political situation .

“The individual meetings of J&K leaders with KC Venugopal also continued for the second day on Wednesday, ”the leader said.

