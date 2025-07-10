Bus driver booked for raping Class 12 student in Sonepat

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a school bus driver in Haryana’s Sonepat district, police said on Wednesday. A spokesperson of Sonepat police said that the girl’s medical examination was conducted and a report is awaited. (HT File)

According to police officials, the girl’s grandmother lodged a complaint at the Sonepat Sadar police and alleged that her granddaughter, a Class 12 student was raped by bus driver inside the bus after all the students had gotten off.

The complainant said that the driver first raped her granddaughter after dropping off all the students a few months ago. “Then, the driver again raped her a few days ago and threatened to kill her if she revealed the incident to anyone. She was not going to school for the last few days and when we asked her reason, she narrated the ordeal,” she added.

A spokesperson of Sonepat police said that the girl’s medical examination was conducted and a report is awaited.

“The driver was booked under various sections of the Protection of children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and a manhunt has been launched to arrest him,” the spokesperson added.

Man arrested for raping niece in Jind

In another incident, a man was arrested for allegedly raping his niece for the last three months in a village in Jind.

Jind police spokesperson Anil Kumar said that the accused raped the minor girl when she was alone at her home in April and he continued the to do the same over the last three months.

“The accused had raped the girl after entering her house in day time when she was alone. He threatened to kill her if she revealed the incident to anyone. He was arrested after a medical report confirmed rape. He was booked under rape charges and various sections of the POCSO Act,” he added.