Bus runs over Class 7 student, injures three others in Sangrur

A Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) bus mowed down a 12-year-old student at Mehlan Chowk in Sangrur, while three other students suffered serious injuries.

The deceased was identified as Amandeep Kaur, 12, a student of Class 7 at Government Senior Secondary Smart School at Mehlan village.

Sources said one of the students suffered fractures on both her legs. The injured are undergoing treatment at the civil hospital in Sangrur.

Sangrur senior superintendent of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu said, “It seems that the bus was at a high speed when it rammed into the schoolchildren. We are trying to find out if the student was trying to cross the road or if the bus hit the other students while trying to save one of them.”