Bus runs over Class 7 student, injures three others in Sangrur
A Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) bus mowed down a 12-year-old student at Mehlan Chowk in Sangrur, while three other students suffered serious injuries.
Also read: Bodies of young couple found hanging from tree in Ferozepur
The deceased was identified as Amandeep Kaur, 12, a student of Class 7 at Government Senior Secondary Smart School at Mehlan village.
Sources said one of the students suffered fractures on both her legs. The injured are undergoing treatment at the civil hospital in Sangrur.
Sangrur senior superintendent of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu said, “It seems that the bus was at a high speed when it rammed into the schoolchildren. We are trying to find out if the student was trying to cross the road or if the bus hit the other students while trying to save one of them.”
-
'Power crisis in Maharashtra due to…': BJP leader hits out at state govt
BJP leader Girish Mahajan on Monday said the power crisis in Maharashtra was caused due to mismanagement of the MVA government and the previous Devendra Fadnavis dispensation had ensured the state did not face load-shedding even for a day. Speaking to reporters here, Mahajan said the MVA government was harassing people, farmers and industrialists by creating an "artificial power crisis" and was then blaming the Centre for irregular coal supply.
-
Not need for alarm as Covid-19 hospitalisations low: Delhi health minister
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said though the number of Covid-19 cases is rising in the national capital, it is not an alarming situation as the rate of hospitalisation is low. The national capital has been witnessing an upward trend in daily Covid-19 cases and the positivity rate over the last few days. On Thursday, Delhi recorded 325 cases and the positivity rate was 2.39 per cent.
-
"Were cops…?": Owaisi questions Delhi Police on Jahangirpuri violence
All India Majlis-e-Ittehad Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday questioned the Delhi Police over the violence during Hanuman Jayanti procession in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Saturday. Owaisi told news agency ANI. Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana asserted that those involved in the violent clashes will not be spared irrespective of class, creed or religion. The Delhi Police has also appealed to people to not believe in rumours on social media.
-
Bodies of young couple found hanging from tree in Ferozepur
The bodies a minor girl and a youth were found hanging from a tree at Dutewala village in Punjab's border district of Ferozepur on Monday. Also read: 12-year-old boy killed, two others injured in blast at Ajnala village in Punjab Residents of Dutewala, which is located near Mamdot, 34km from Ferozepur, found the bodies hanging at 7.30am and informed the police.
-
Bhubaneswar man accused of cycle theft dies in custody; family alleges torture
A man who was arrested by police in Bhubaneswar on charges of stealing a bicycle on Sunday night died in custody with Debendra Choudhury from Kapilaprasad area in Bhubaneswar's family members alleging that he died following custodial torture. Debendra Choudhury from Kapilaprasad area in Bhubaneswar was picked up by Badagada police on Sunday night over allegations that he had stolen a bicycle.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics