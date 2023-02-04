By 2027, 70% of vehicles registered in Chandigarh to be EVs, says administrator

The Chandigarh administration is aiming to take the electric vehicle registrations to 70% by 2027, UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit said on Friday after inaugurating the three-day Electric Vehicle Expo 2023.

“Residents must adopt green and clean technology to make the city ‘beautiful’ in true sense,” said the administrator.

The expo is being organised by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (PHDCCI) Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh chapters at the Sector-34 exhibition ground, where as many as 100 exhibitors have displayed latest products, technology and equipment in the electric vehicle (EV) segment. Entry to the expo is free and open to all.

Sharing UT administration’s vision of green mobility, Purohit said, “The administration has already started converting public transport into EVs with the aim to reach 100% EV public transport by 2030. Climate change is a huge problem facing the whole country and in such a situation, EVs can play an important role in pollution control.”

UT adviser Dharam Pal shared that to promote EVs, the administration was providing subsidy and also setting up public charging stations.

PHDCCI Haryana chapter chair Pranav Gupta said for the first time, an attempt had been made by the chamber to provide a common platform to EV manufacturers and buyers.

Madhusudan Vij, chair, PHDCCI Chandigarh chapter, added that India was becoming an automobile hub and keeping the future needs of the auto industry in mind, EV manufacturing will have to be increased.

“The use of EVs will not only be helpful in environmental protection, but will also be cost effective for users. Work to set up public charging stations with affordable charging rates is already underway,” said Debendra Dalai, chief executive officer, Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST), the executing agency for city’s renewable energy projects.

Under Chandigarh’s EV policy, which was notified in September 2022 and will be applicable for the next five years, incentives are being offered for up to 42,000 vehicles of different categories, including 25,000 e-cycles, 1,000 e-bikes and 3,000 e-cars.

Only new vehicles bought after September 20, 2022, are eligible for the incentive, for which the application must be submitted with the CREST CEO within three months of purchase.