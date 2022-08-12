By complaining about corruption, ruling alliance MLAs have exposed govt: Hooda
Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday said legislators of the ruling BJP-JJP alliance were themselves displeased with the prevailing state of affairs.
The leader of the opposition said BJP and JJP MLAs had themselves complained about the corruption prevalent in the state during the monsoon session of the state assembly. “The MLAs of the coalition have exposed their government,” Hooda said.
The Congress leader said, “The government has constituted several special investigation teams (SITs) to probe the many scams unearthed in the state, but the SITs’ reports never see the light of the day.”
Hooda said 38,000 posts of teachers were lying vacant in the state, forcing students to go on a hunger strike to get them filled.
Hooda said the government had proved to be a failure in the education and health sectors. “There are no teachers in schools and there are no doctors in the hospitals. There are 10,000 vacant posts in the health department,’ he said.
