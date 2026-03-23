By May, five more intersections in Mohali to come under CCTV lens

Come May, the Mohali police will put more eyes on the roads, with CCTV cameras set to go live at five busy and accident-prone junctions across the city. Mohali currently records around 1,600 to 1,700 challans daily. Officials expect the numbers to rise once the new cameras go live. (HT Photo)

The new locations include the light points near PCA Stadium in Phase 9; Phase 3A petrol pump; Mohali City Centre in Aerocity; Chhatbir Road and Airport Road intersection; and Jagatpura junction near Chandigarh border.

Police said these points were chosen not only to check traffic violations, which would help improve safety at stretches known for accidents, but also to track entry and exit routes used by criminals.

The Chhatbir light point, in particular, has seen frequent crashes and risky movement. Other selected locations, too, have reported accidents, making them priority points for closer monitoring.

AI-powered monitoring

Since March last year, Mohali already has a surveillance network of 504 high-resolution cameras installed at 24 locations across the city.

The City Surveillance and Traffic Management System in Mohali, featuring e-challans through CCTV cameras, was launched by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on March 6.

Through these cameras, a team at the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) at Sohana police station keeps round-the-clock watch on violations.

The system uses AI-powered red-light violation detection (RLVD) to record red-light jumping, along with automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) to read vehicle numbers even in low light, which allows police to track traffic violations day and night.

Zooming in on traffic violations

Traffic enforcement in Mohali has changed sharply since CCTV-based monitoring began in March last year.

Following the launch, police issued over 6.21 lakh challans in 2025, more than double the 2.96 lakh issued in 2024.

The sharpest rise came in helmet violations, which jumped from 32,427 in 2024 to over 3.65 lakh in 2025. Police said the increase reflects stricter checks through cameras, which catch violations that often went unnoticed during manual enforcement.

Mohali currently records around 1,600 to 1,700 challans daily. Officials expect the numbers to rise once the new cameras go live.

Superintendent of police (Traffic) Navneet Mahal said the aim was to improve rule compliance and road safety. “Technology helps us monitor violations more efficiently and manage traffic at critical junctions,” he said.

DSP (Traffic) Karnail Singh said the focus was on long-term change in motorist behaviour. “The system is for the people. We want drivers to follow rules everywhere, not just where cameras are installed,” he said.

Residents have welcomed the move. Shobit, a software developer from Zirakpur, said the Chhatbir light point needed tighter surveillance. “It caters to a busy road, where many commuters do not follow rules, even when cops are present,” he said.