Bypoll to fill vacant seats in panchayati raj institutions in Haryana on July 9

Haryana state election commissioner Dhanpat Singh on Thursday announced the bypoll schedule to fill vacant seats in gram panchayat, panchayat samitis and zila parishads. The election commissioner said the model code of conduct will come into force from Thursday in respect of the panchayati raj institutions.

The polls will be held on July 9 between 7 am and 6 pm across 1,983 vacant seats to elect 1,958 of panches, 18 sarpanches, five members of panchayat samitis and two members of zila parishad.

The nomination filing exercise will begin on June 21 and the nomination papers would be scrutinised on June 27. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is June 28. The counting of votes would be done immediately after the polling concludes.

He said the model code of conduct would come into force from June 15.

The elections for member zila parishad will take place in Faridabad and Hisar districts. Elections for member panchayat samiti will be held in Charkhi Dadri, Hisar, Kaithal, Rewari and Yamunanagar districts.