Cab driver foils armed robbery bid in Kharar

In a daring incident, a cab driver was attacked at knifepoint by four individuals, including a woman, in an attempted robbery on the Kharar-Kurali highway near the Mews Gate Shopping Complex around 2.30 am on Thursday. The attempt was thwarted and the suspects fled the scene. This is the second such incident in a week where a woman, accompanied by male accomplices, has been involved in targeting cab drivers. (iStock)

Complainant Pradeep Kumar said he had received a ride booking from GBM Apartments, Kharar, and arrived on time. A male and a female passenger entered the cab and sat in the back seat. Just 100m into the ride, after taking a U-turn towards Chandigarh, Pradeep noticed a car tailing him. When he informed the youth in the back seat about the vehicle, the passenger suddenly became aggressive and began shouting.

Moments later, the man pulled out a knife and, along with his female accomplice, attempted to snatch the car keys and cash, demanding Pradeep get out of the vehicle. They also tried to grab two mobile phones placed on the dashboard but failed.

Sensing danger, Pradeep acted swiftly—he slammed the brakes, put the car in reverse gear, and rammed into the pursuing vehicle, which had two other accomplices inside. The sudden move startled the assailants, prompting all four to flee the scene. However, before escaping, they managed to steal ₹1,000 from the car’s dashboard.

