Cab driver found dead in parked car in Mohali

A 49-year-old cab driver was found dead in his parked car at the Sector 70 market on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Ravinder Sethi, a native of Faridkot, as per Mohali police. (iStock)

The deceased was identified as Ravinder Sethi, a native of Faridkot.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

According to police, Sethi had slept inside the vehicle after parking it in the market on Monday. On Tuesday, onlookers spotted him lying unconscious and alerted the police.

Police rushed to the scene and brought Sethi out of the vehicle after smashing a window.

He was taken to a private hospital in Phase 6, but was declared brought dead.

Mataur police said prima facie, it appeared that he died of suffocation inside the locked car. But the exact reason will be ascertained after autopsy on Wednesday. There were no injury marks on the body. Mataur police initiated inquest proceedings after contacting the deceased’s family.